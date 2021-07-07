UBS Group AG Buys 194,245 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 58.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 71.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

ABEV opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

