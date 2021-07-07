UBS Group AG Buys 65,002 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 38.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,266 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $931.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

