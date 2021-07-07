UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Unisys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Unisys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Unisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UIS opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.