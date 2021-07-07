UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1,170.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Radius Health worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Radius Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Radius Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Radius Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

Radius Health stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $829.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

