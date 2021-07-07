UBS Group AG Has $1.35 Million Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 297,699.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,699 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SELB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,063 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $473.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

