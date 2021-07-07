UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

