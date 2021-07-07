UBS Group AG Reduces Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

