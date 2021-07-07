UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 73,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $365,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 223.27 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

