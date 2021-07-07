UBS Group AG Sells 27,750 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 46.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

CATY stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

