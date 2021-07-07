UBS Group AG Sells 5,940 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

