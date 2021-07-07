UBS Group AG Sells 9,793 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,284,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.6% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 71,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.27 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $187,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,166 shares of company stock worth $1,454,348 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

