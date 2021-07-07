Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Reaches $0.0366 on Exchanges

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Unistake has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $96,274.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unistake has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00050085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00132792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00165535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,513.70 or 0.99988097 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.49 or 0.00974833 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,666,413 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

