United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

UNFI stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,271 shares of company stock worth $9,136,357 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

