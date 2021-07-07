United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on X. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE X traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 988,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,395,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 64.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 28.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $16,383,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

