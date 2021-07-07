United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UUGRY shares. HSBC cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2107 per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.44%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

