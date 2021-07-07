UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,232,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $410.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $405.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $287.10 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

