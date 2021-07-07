Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Universal has increased its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

UVV opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.31. Universal has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%.

In other Universal news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $454,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

