US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.84 Billion

Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report $6.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.61 billion and the highest is $6.99 billion. US Foods posted sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $27.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.06 billion to $27.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $30.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,958,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 58,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,770 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 208,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

