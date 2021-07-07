Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Vale comprises approximately 30.2% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.16% of Vale worth $143,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $33,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 74,560 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1,268.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE VALE traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. 365,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,335,196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.