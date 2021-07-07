Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Raised by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.8% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,376. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

