Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,376,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,584 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $338,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,830,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,296,000 after buying an additional 291,090 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,447,000 after buying an additional 505,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,439,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,647,000 after buying an additional 219,953 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 135,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,124. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.