Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.