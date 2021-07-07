Veoneer, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Veoneer in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.04). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VNE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.46. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter valued at $757,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veoneer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Veoneer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

