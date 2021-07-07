Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Update

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,434,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 746,163 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

