Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 264,112 shares.The stock last traded at $27.27 and had previously closed at $27.11.

Several research firms have commented on DSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $322,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

