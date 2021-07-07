Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VCTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

