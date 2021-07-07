Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 17,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 30.2% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,383,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,357,000 after purchasing an additional 58,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $9,739,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $415.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $416.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

