Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRC. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

