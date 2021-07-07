VideoCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,654.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $29.24 million and $13,654.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 98% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00115160 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00039013 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,289,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

