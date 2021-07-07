Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 66,202 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 867,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $11,530,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,204,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

