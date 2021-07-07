Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $132.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Visteon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

