Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 195,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

