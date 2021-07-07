Voyager Token (VGX) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00006691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $514.36 million and $1.44 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00059098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.29 or 0.00920401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

