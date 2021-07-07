Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $392.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

