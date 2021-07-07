Warberg Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

Shares of ATSPU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.