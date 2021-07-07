Warberg Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBSTU. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000.

Newbury Street Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

