Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Waste Connections worth $101,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.20 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

