Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $286.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.88 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

