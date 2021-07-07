wave edu coin (WEC) Market Cap Hits $147,728.11

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $147,728.11 and $110.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00133148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00165945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,563.75 or 1.00010711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.00985288 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

