Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Webster Financial worth $29,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

