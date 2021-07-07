Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 15,036 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $471,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,548 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,296.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,079 shares of company stock worth $24,306,526 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

