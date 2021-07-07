Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 14,528 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

