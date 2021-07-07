Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 46,071 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,071 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $7,985,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $199.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.65 and a beta of -2.14. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

