Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS opened at $148.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

