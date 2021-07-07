Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Holdings Lifted by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,373 shares during the period. Welbilt accounts for about 3.8% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after acquiring an additional 700,640 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 53,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.18 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

