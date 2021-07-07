WELL Hits 1-Day Volume of $514,967.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. WELL has a total market cap of $70.68 million and $514,967.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WELL has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One WELL coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

