Wells Fargo & Company Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $40.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Continental Resources stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

