Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,739,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,911 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $146,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. 572,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,406,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

