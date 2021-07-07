WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.19. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

