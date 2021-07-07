Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

WBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of WBK opened at $18.98 on Monday. Westpac Banking has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

